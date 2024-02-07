Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a significant development in the city's infrastructure, the prototype train for trial runs on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line is set to arrive from China next month. This development will provide easy connectivity to commuters as the Yellow Line will connect Electronics City and other parts of southern Bengaluru with the rest of the metro network.

The upcoming Yellow Line is expected to further boost ridership and ease traffic congestion in the tech capital.

19.15-km long Namma Metro’s Yellow Line

Chinese company ‘CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd’ is supplying the six-coach train set to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). After emerging as a winning bidder, the company was selected to supply 216 coaches (36 train sets) to BMRCL. Out of these 216 coaches, 90 coaches (15 trainsets) will be deployed on the 19.15-km Namma Metro’s Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line which will connect RV Road with Bommasandra via Silk Board Junction and Electronics City.

The civil and track-laying works on the Yellow Line are already done but the systems works are underway. However, statutory trial runs couldn't be conducted earlier due to the unavailability of coaches. The Bangalore Metro requires at least eight train sets (48 coaches) to begin commercial services on the route.

The arrival of the metro train in mid-February will mark a significant step forward. According to sources, a group of 15 Chinese officials is also expected to arrive in Bengaluru next month to help in conducting the trials. These trial runs will be followed by oscillation trials, technical approvals, and the statutory safety inspection. This process is expected to be completed in three months.



BMRCL to get additional trains from Bengal-based factory

Apart from China, the BMRCL will also receive additional train sets from the Bengal factory of Titagarh Wagons Limited, CRRC's Indian partner. The unit received the body shells of two train sets in September last year, but the unavailability of Chinese engineers halted its assembly and commissioning. This issue has now been resolved, and the commissioning of the equipment is ongoing. The BMRCL has now even succeeded in halving the software cost and expects to receive the software, crucial for ensuring interfacing between trains and signalling, by the time the prototype train arrives. The BMRCL is likely to receive the eight trainsets required for commercial operations within the next seven months which means that commuters could finally start using the Yellow Line sometime in the third quarter of 2024.

