A molestation case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru, against a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl on Thursday. A case against the accused Prajwal Shetty was filed by Tilak Nagar Police under IPC Section 354 and POCSO Section 8 and Section 12.

Shetty allegedly used to give tuition classes to the minor at his house. During a workshop conducted by an NGO at the minor's school on good touch and bad touch, the girl revealed her ordeal to counsellors. The school informed the minor's family and an FIR was filed.

In addition to recording the accounts of the victim's and accused's families, the police have also served a notice to the accused.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)