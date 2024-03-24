×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 14:24 IST

Bengaluru: Tutor booked for molesting his minor student

In addition to recording the accounts of the victim's and accused's families, police have served notice to the accused

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru molestation
A case against the accused was filed by Tilak Nagar Police under IPC Section 354 and POCSO Section 8 and Section 12. | Image: Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A molestation case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru, against a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl on Thursday. A case against the accused Prajwal Shetty was filed by Tilak Nagar Police under IPC Section 354 and POCSO Section 8 and Section 12.

Shetty allegedly used to give tuition classes to the minor at his house. During a workshop conducted by an NGO at the minor's school on good touch and bad touch, the girl revealed her ordeal to counsellors. The school informed the minor's family and an FIR was filed. 

In addition to recording the accounts of the victim's and accused's families, the police have also served a notice to the accused.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 14:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

a few seconds ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

a few seconds ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

2 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

2 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

3 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

3 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

4 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

5 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

7 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

10 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

11 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

14 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

15 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

16 minutes ago
Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena On WOWP

20 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Brothers Drown In Ur River

Madhya Pradesh: Drown

26 minutes ago
Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth in semis

27 minutes ago
Nagaland: 78 Villages declared Tuberculosis-Free

Nagaland: 78 Villages TB

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo