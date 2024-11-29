Bengaluru Vlogger Murder: Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel Arrested

Bengaluru vlogger murder: The Bengaluru Police has arrested the accused Aarav Anay in the case of Assam vlogger Maya Gogoi's murder at a service apartment in Bengaluru. According to the DCP East, he was arrested by police outside Karnataka. The police are yet to share the entire details of the case. He was arrested outside Karnataka, indicating he fled from the state after killing his girlfriend.

As per the previous investigation into the murder of Assamese vlogger Maya Gogoi intensifies, chilling details about the actions of the 21-year-old suspect, Aarav Anay, have emerged.

According to police reports, Aarav Anay spent two days with Gogoi’s dead body in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area before fleeing the scene. During this time, he was seen smoking cigarettes near the corpse.

On the morning of November 24, Aarav Anay allegedly booked a cab and traveled to the Bengaluru railway station. After leaving, he switched off his phone, making it difficult to trace his location.

Further investigation, using CCTV footage, witness statements, and Call Detail Records (CDR), is ongoing.

Reports also suggested that Aarav Anay had ordered a rope through an online delivery service prior to committing the crime.

Maya Gogoi, a popular vlogger, had been living with her sister and cousin at a paying guest facility in Hoodi. She was last seen alive on Saturday, November 23. Police believe the murder occurred around midnight on Sunday. Authorities also believe that Maya and Aarav had been in a relationship for the last six months, having met through social media.

A 25-year-old Maya Gogoi was found brutally murdered in her apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Gogoi, a native of Assam, who worked at a private company, was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a knife.

