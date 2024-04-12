×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: 407 People Fined So Far For Wasting Water - Details Inside

Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is facing its worst water crisis, with lakes disappearing and residents being fined for water usage.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Bengaluru water crisis
Bengaluru water crisis: 407 people fined for wasting water | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: Bengaluru, the city known for its technological advancements, is currently facing its worst water crisis. As temperatures continue to rise, the city's once abundant lakes are disappearing, leaving the Silicon Valley in a state of distress.

The situation has become so dire that residents are now being fined for using water for activities such as washing their vehicles and gardening. According to official reports, a total of 407 people have been fined in Bengaluru as of April 9.

One such incident involved an elderly man who was washing his bike for the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Unfortunately, he was caught by BWSSB officials and had to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. 

He is among the 407 individuals who have been fined in the last few months for using water for washing vehicles and gardening.

According to sources, Rs 20.3 lakh in fines have been collected so far from 407 violators till now.

Since March 10, the Bengaluru Board has prohibited the use of potable water for activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, and large construction projects. Meanwhile, in the midst of this severe water scarcity, residents of high-rise apartments and complexes have begun protesting across the city.

Despite the current situation, residents remain hopeful that the upcoming monsoon season will bring some relief and improve the water situation in the city.

Once home to over 200 beautiful lakes, Bengaluru's water bodies are rapidly diminishing due to the rapid pace of urbanization. This has resulted in a severe water shortage for the city.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

