Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Authority Imposes Rs 1.1 Lakh Fine on 22 Citizens For Misusing Potable Water

The BWSSB for the first time has imposed fines totalling Rs 1.1 Lakh on 22 citizens within 3 days for For misusing potable water.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Bengaluru Water Crisis
Bengaluru Water Crisis | Image:PTI
Bengaluru Water Crisis: Amid Bengaluru grappling with a severe water crisis for the past over a month, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has now been resorting to stern action against the wastage of drinking water in the city. In a series of actions against wastage of drinking water, the BWSSB for the first time has imposed fines totalling Rs 1.1 Lakh on 22 citizens within 3 days for violating the guidelines, ever since the civic body announced a ban on the use of potable water in the city for purposes other than drinking. Notably, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board announced imposing fines for violating the curb for activities like car washing and others amid the water supply crisis in the city.

Keeping in view the grave water crisis in parts of Bengaluru, the BWSSB, in the second week of March had banned the use of water in the city for cleaning vehicles, gardening, building construction, running fountains, entertainment purposes, for use other than as drinking water in cinema halls and malls, and for road construction and cleanliness.

Majority of violations were found in Southeast division of Bengaluru

As per an official of the BWSSB, the restrictions were enforced last Friday and till Sunday as many as 22 persons were fined by the authority and issued receipts on the spot after they were caught violating norms.

It is being said that the majority of violations were found in the southeast division of Bengaluru where fines totalling Rs 65,000 were levied.

The water supply board, in its order, had noted, “About 1.4 crore population has been identified in Bengaluru including permanent residents and those who are on transit. Supply of drinking water to all is essential. At present, the temperature is rising in the city every day, and the groundwater level has decreased due to lack of rain in recent days. As a result, it is necessary to prevent wastage of water in the city and it has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly.”

It was clearly mentioned that under sections 33 and 34 of the BWSSB Act 1964, the use of potable water in the city will be prohibited for various purposes. The board also directed the public to immediately inform its helpline 1916 if anyone was found violating the ban.

The city’s two major sources of water are the Cauvery river and the borewells dug by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from time to time and handed over to the BWSSB for supply. Bengaluru gets 1,450 MLD (Million litres per day) of water from the Cauvery with an additional 400 MLD sourced through the public borewells.

However, low rainfall and over-concretisation in the city have depleted the underground water table significantly. Bengaluru currently runs significantly short of groundwater supply in 110 villages, especially in the eastern regions like Varthur, Bellandur, Hoodi and Marathahalli among others. According to the BWSSB’s estimates, the city is facing a shortage of over 50 per cent from groundwater resources.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bengaluru district administration had capped the prices charged by water tankers from residents for four months, based on the technical advisory committee’s recommendation as the crisis has hit several apartments, gated communities, private and government schools, and industries, among others. 
 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

