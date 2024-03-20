×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Bans Cauvery Water Usage for Rain Dance, Pool Parties for Holi

Ahead of Holi, the BWSSB has given out an advisory prohibiting the use of Cauvery river and borewell water for rain dances, pool parties organized by hotels.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Holi 2024 | Image:Unsplash
Bengaluru: Ahead of Holi, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has given out an advisory strictly prohibiting the use of Cauvery river and borewell water for entertainment use such as rain dances, pool parties organized by hotels and resorts. 

The authorities have given clarification that there is no restrictions on the festival being celebrated at home with cultural performances. 

The board sought cooperation from residents while emphasizing for the need to use water in a wise manner amid the acute scarcity of water in the city. 

Bangalore is currently grappling with acute water crisis. The directive has come when the city's dams, borewells and rivers have reportedly being exhausted and the state government is encountering difficulties in controlling the situation. 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

