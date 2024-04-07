Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Amid strict rules imposed in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru, which is grappling with a severe water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is now considering providing treated water to industries through separate pipelines to ensure that the production and manufacturing work at the Peenya Industrial Area doesn’t suffers during the summers. If reports are to be believed, the BWSSB is likely to lay a dedicated pipeline to supply treated water to the industrial area, which has more than 15,000 manufacturing units.

In order to frame and finalise the laying of the pipeline, BWSSB chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar on Saturday reportedly met representatives of various small-scale industries along with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and the Peenya Industries Association.

Step is aimed at reducing dependence on Cauvery water, says an official

The treated water supply to the Peenya Industrial Area will be done as a pilot project. Following which the same system will be taken up to supply water in the other industrial areas.

The step is being considered as an effort to promote the use of treated water for the first time in the country. The effort will not only be aimed at fulfilling the water necessity at the industrial establishments but it is also aimed at reducing dependence on Cauvery water.

The BWSSB chairman also urged industrial organizations to raise awareness among industries regarding the benefits of utilizing treated water.

Plans on Community Rainwater Harvesting System

Apart from laying of separate pipelines for the supply of treated water, the BWSSB is planning to implement a community rainwater harvesting system by installing pipes from apartment complexes to nearby lakes. The initiative is aimed to increase the ground water level in and around the city and to ensure that water level should be maintained in Varthur and Bellandur lakes.

Rs 18 Lakh Fined For Misusing Water

Meanwhile, the BWSSB is taking strict action against those found misusing water and not adhering to the guidelines issued on the use of water in the city. The water supply body has reportedly fined 362 users across the city for misusing water and collected a fine of Rs 18 Lakh so far.

Notably, the BWSSB on March 7 banned potable water usage for non-essential purposes. Manohar said that they have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 if drinking water is used for other purposes.

