Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis Deepens as Residents Use Mall Washrooms; Toilet Paper Runs Out of Stock

Bengaluru Water Crisis: People were seen collecting water from tankers as water crisis deepens in the city.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru water crisis
Water crisis deepens in Bengaluru. | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: India’s tech capital, Bengaluru, has plunged into a severe water crisis, escalating water woes even before the arrival of summer. According to reports, the residents are forced to visit malls to use washrooms amid water shortage. 

Toilet Paper, Wet Wipes Running Out of Stock

This crisis has prompted Bengalureans to divert from traditional washing methods and switch to using toilet paper and wet wipes. But now even they are running out of stock in most places in the city. Interestingly, some of them are still refusing to buy toilet paper and wet wipes without 60% Kannada labeling, saying they will use locally produced sandpaper instead.

What more makes the matter worse is the unavailability of water tankers on demand. People were seen collecting water from water tankers as water crisis deepens in the city.

Ban on Using Drinking Water for Car Washing

Meanwhile, Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains & road construction and maintenance to curb the water wastage. A fine of Rs 5000 has also been imposed in case the order is violated. 

The Bengaluru water supply board has invoked Sections 33 and 34 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Act, 1964 which prohibits the use of drinking water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning of vehicles, for gardening, for construction, for recreational purposes such as fountains, for use other than drinking water in cinema halls and malls, for road construction and cleanliness. 

Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?

Bengaluru is facing one of the worst water crisis in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The Indian Meteorology Department has attributed the scanty rains to El Nino effect.

One can gauge the grim situation from the fact that water tankers were seen inside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office residence on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru. Water tankers running frequently on the Bengaluru roads have become a common sight now. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also said that the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.
 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Whatsapp logo