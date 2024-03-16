×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

Bengaluru Drinking Water Crisis: Residents Queue Up in Front of RO Plants | WATCH

Compounding the issue, the traditional Cauvery water supply is also strained, leaving many in this region heavily reliant on alternative sources

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: The residents of Bengaluru, grappling with a severe drought situation, are facing dire scarcity of drinking water, particularly in areas like Sampangi Ramanagara and its surroundings.

Access to clean water has become a daily challenge.

Advertisement

Residents are frequently seen queuing up in front of RO water plants, clutching empty cans in hopes of securing their essential water supply. 

Compounding the issue, the traditional Cauvery water supply is also strained, leaving many in this region heavily reliant on alternative sources.

"There is a lot of scarcity of drinking water. We are dependent on the RO water plant," one of the locals said on Friday.

Advertisement

"Cauvery water supply has reduced due to falling water level, so we are dependent on the RO water plant," he added. 

Karthik, another resident, echoed the concern, adding “From the last few days, we are facing a few issues... We are fully dependent on the RO plant.”

Advertisement

Another resident mentioned that they were not receiving any water facilities from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

Advertisement

Shabbir, another disgruntled resident, said, "We get less water and we have to make 2-3 visits to check if water is available. Cauvery water is supplied only once or twice a week. Rains haven't started yet, so there is no underground water and even Cauvery River has less water.”

Reports indicate dwindling water reserves at these plants, leading to restricted operating hours, with some facilities only open for a scant four to five hours per day.

The public's plight underscores the urgent need for comprehensive water management strategies to mitigate the impact of the ongoing water crisis in Bangalore. 

Advertisement

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and cabinet ministers along with officials and secretaries of respective departments, on March 5, held a crucial meeting to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru.

He also warned the water tanker owners across the state that the government would seize their vehicles if they did not register with the authorities before March 7, the deadline day. 

Advertisement

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, as many as 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10. 

A report by the revenue department has identified the majority of villages in Tumakuru district (746) and most wards in Uttara Kannada as staring at a grave water crisis in the days ahead. In the Bengaluru Urban district, 174 villages and 120 wards are vulnerable.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sukesh

Sukesh Alleges Threat

2 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India LIVE

4 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Injured

10 minutes ago
Brazil real estate group MRV&Co

MRV considers Resia split

12 minutes ago
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today

UPMSP Begins Evaluation

13 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

15 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana

Fire at Oil Godown

24 minutes ago
Bastar The Naxal Story Review

Bastar BO Collection

26 minutes ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

29 minutes ago
Ford Mustang Mach-E

NTSB probes Ford crash

37 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence on Trump

38 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha Box Office Day 1

39 minutes ago
Union HM Amit Shah

Amit Shah LS Campaign

39 minutes ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

41 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

42 minutes ago
Bastar Teaser

Bastar First Impression

44 minutes ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News17 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo