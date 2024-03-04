Bengaluru Water Crisis: Gated Community Reports Depleting Water Sumps After Govt Seizes Pvt Tankers

Advertisement

Bengaluru: After the state government seized the private tankers for water scarcity hit areas, a gated community has reported facing severe water shortage as a consequence.

On March 2, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared that private water tankers in the southern state would be taken over by statement government amid the severe water shortage in the city.

#WATCH | On the Bengaluru water crisis, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "We are already discussing and meetings are going on. We are sorting out the problem of drinking water in Bengaluru. Not just Bengaluru, we are addressing this problem in the entire state." pic.twitter.com/5q1SAG8WLC — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Therefore, a dire situation has arisen at a gated community where the water sumps are depleting.

In an internal message, gated community Prestige Falcon City informed its citizens stating, “We regret to inform you of a critical situation regarding our water supply. We have just received alarming news that the RTO & BWSSB authorities are seizing all water tankers to ensure water delivery to areas facing severe water scarcity, where there is completely no water available.”

Respected @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar,

The water crisis in Bengaluru has aggravated further! Control on the tanker mafia is good. But, we need to maintain the continued water supply. No house will survive even a single day without water! 🙏 @BBMPCOMM #WaterCrisis #TankerWater https://t.co/Kf8ZlxP3Rv pic.twitter.com/nMzehXMh5j — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) March 4, 2024

"As a result of this unprecedented action, our water sumps have been depleted, and we currently have no water available in them. At present, we only have water stored in the overhead tanks (OHTS), which may not last much longer. At the most, the water supply will be available for the next one hour. Once the OHTS run out of water, there will be no further water supply available to us, " the message added.

According to media reports, Herohalli women stormed BBMP head office demanding regular drinking water supply. "Tankers are demanding Rs 1,600 per load," said the women.

Prices of tankers will be regulated after March 7, says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar After Chairing Meeting with BBMP and BWSSB officials

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar conducted a meeting with BBMP and BWSSB officials. He contemplated on the water crisis issue in the city and water tanker mafia charging exorbitant prices for providing water. The meeting was chairde din the presence of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, and other officials.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the prices of the water supplied by tankers will be zeroed in according to the distance travelled by the vehicle to supply water.

He said that it has come to notice that water tankers are charging Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 to supply a tanker of water. He added that the government will hold meeting with the tankers association and decide the prices based on the distance of the area to which water has to be supplied.

He added that the move will take place after the water tankers registers themselves. Giving out data, he said that there are about 3,500 tankers in Bengaluru as per RTO data but only 219 tankers have registered so far with the BBMP to supply water.

He notified that March 7 is the last date to register water tankers and that cases would be registered against owners if they fail to register before the deadline.

"We are identifying borewells with abundant water sources to supply water to affected areas,” DK Shivakumar said.

6,997 Borewells have dried up in Bengaluru

According to data, there were 16,791 bore wells in Bengaluru, and 6.997 of them had already dried up, according to the Deputy Chief Minister. According to him, the procedure involves locating borewells with plentiful water supplies so that tankers may deliver water to the impacted areas.

Shivakumar further assured that 5th stage of the Cauvery project to supply water city would be completed by the end of May.

