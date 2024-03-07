Advertisement

Bengaluru: In ordr to tackle the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has passed an order to regulate the prices of water supplied by tankers. The order, issued on Wednesday, addresses the crucial issue of water scarcity in Bengaluru city and taluks. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared the rates of water tankers based on the quantity of water and distance of delivery area.

Bengaluru water tanker prices

For deliveries within 5 kms, the water tanker prices are set at Rs 600 for 6,000 litres of water. Beyond the 5 km range, the water tanker price increases to Rs 750 for the same quantity of water. Similarly, for 8,000 litres of water, the prices are Rs 700 within 5 kms and Rs 850 beyond the range.

For those seeeking larger quantities of water, such as 12,000 litres, the water tanker rates are Rs 1,000 within a 5 kms range and Rs 1,200 beyond 5 kms.

The Karnataka government is setting the price in order to guarantee an equitable and easily available water supply to all areas that are experiencing difficulties obtaining drinking water as a result of the ongoing drought.

According to the order, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has deployed 200 tankers to provide water to affected areas.

Residents in Garden City who are coping with the difficulties caused by water scarcity might find it easier thanks to the government's directive.

Due to insufficient rainfall during the monsoon season, the Cauvery River basin's catchment area is experiencing drought conditions, and groundwater levels have significantly decreased.

The development minister for Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, said to reporters on Tuesday that only 7,784 of the city's 16,781 borewells are still in use, with 6,997 having dried up. The BBMP and BWSSB intend to investigate new water sources, re-drill abandoned borewells, and draw groundwater from parts of the city's periphery with adequate groundwater levels in order to remedy this problem.

Bengaluru now has a 50 percent shortfall in its water supply, especially when it comes to groundwater resources, out of the 1,450 mld (million litres per day) that the city needs.

This is a major water crisis before the onset of summer.