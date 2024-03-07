×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt Regulates Water Tanker Prices - Check List

Amid the current water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has passed an order to regulate the prices of water supplied by tankers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru anticipates a water crisis amidst soaring temperatures, prompting the state government to allocate funds and mobilise resources.
Bengaluru anticipates a water crisis amidst soaring temperatures, prompting the state government to allocate funds and mobilise resources. | Image:X/ PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In ordr to tackle the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has passed an order to regulate the prices of water supplied by tankers. The order, issued on Wednesday, addresses the crucial issue of water scarcity in Bengaluru city and taluks. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared the rates of water tankers based on the quantity of water and distance of delivery area.

Bengaluru water tanker prices 

For deliveries within 5 kms, the water tanker prices are set at Rs 600 for 6,000 litres of water. Beyond the 5 km range, the water tanker price increases to Rs 750 for the same quantity of water. Similarly, for 8,000 litres of water, the prices are Rs 700 within 5 kms and Rs 850 beyond the range.

For those seeeking larger quantities of water, such as 12,000 litres, the water tanker rates are Rs 1,000 within a 5 kms range and Rs 1,200 beyond 5 kms.
The Karnataka government is setting the price in order to guarantee an equitable and easily available water supply to all areas that are experiencing difficulties obtaining drinking water as a result of the ongoing drought.

Advertisement

According to the order, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has deployed 200 tankers to provide water to affected areas.

Residents in Garden City who are coping with the difficulties caused by water scarcity might find it easier thanks to the government's directive.

Advertisement

Due to insufficient rainfall during the monsoon season, the Cauvery River basin's catchment area is experiencing drought conditions, and groundwater levels have significantly decreased.

The development minister for Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, said to reporters on Tuesday that only 7,784 of the city's 16,781 borewells are still in use, with 6,997 having dried up. The BBMP and BWSSB intend to investigate new water sources, re-drill abandoned borewells, and draw groundwater from parts of the city's periphery with adequate groundwater levels in order to remedy this problem.

Advertisement

Bengaluru now has a 50 percent shortfall in its water supply, especially when it comes to groundwater resources, out of the 1,450 mld (million litres per day) that the city needs.

This is a major water crisis before the onset of summer.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru’s Growing Water Scarcity Hits Businesses

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Bharat Will Become World's Largest Economy In This Decade: PM Modi

    Republic Summit12 minutes ago

  3. The biggest fight of the 21st century: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson confirmed

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Sanjiv Goenka reveals inside story of how LSG doubled value in 2 years

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Bajaj Allianz launches Gen AI bot for simplifying insurance

    Tech 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo