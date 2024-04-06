Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amid water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and other state authorities have come under the scanner of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT has asked them to submit details of water being used at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL matches in the state capital.

The panel also impleaded the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board through its Member Secretary, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board through its Chairman, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Bengaluru, and Karnataka State Cricket Association through its Secretary as a party in the matter and asked them to submut their responses by May 2.

“We are studying the notice, and as such the stadium complies with the NGT norms. So, we are confident of going ahead with the matches," news agency PTI quoted Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) CEO Shubendu Ghosh as saying.

Following reports suggesting the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been getting treated water supply for IPL matches, the NGT took suo motu cognizance of the matter.

According to reports, around 75,000 liters of treated water was used to keep the grass and pitch ready during three IPL matches in the city.