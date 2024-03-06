Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis: As Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, grapples with an acute water crisis, residents of Prestige Falcon City are resorting to using paper plates in a bid to conserve water. Highlighting the severity of the situation, a Bengalurean on social media claimed, "Residents of Prestige Falcon city are using disposable plates & cups. Wet tissues to wash their hands & face & the other. That's how bad the situation is at one of the apartments. Imagine 1000s more across #NammaBengaluru".

Apart from the general public, the borewell at Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's home has also dried up. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "All the borewells are dry, including the one at my house. We are facing a dire water crisis, but will ensure water supply to the city at any cost," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters.

Why is Bengaluru Facing Water Crisis?

Water sources in many villages in the state have reportedly been depleted. Due to groundwater depletion, many borewells are slowly drying up, with more than 3,000 borewells in Bengaluru. A report by the revenue department has identified the most number of villages in Tumakuru district (746) and the most number of wards in Uttara Kannada. In Bengaluru Urban district, 174 villages and 120 wards are shown as vulnerable.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, on the looming water crisis in Bengaluru, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10 per cent, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline."

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, some 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Union government had not released a single paisa towards drought relief in Karnataka even after the people of the state were suffering from severe drought. "We Kannadigas give Rs 4 lakh crores of tax to the centre every year. But the Centre gives back only Rs 52,000 crores. Even in times of drought distress, the Centre has not released a single rupee," the CM added.