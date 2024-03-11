×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Disposable Cutlery, Wet Wipes, WFH - Creative Measures to Fight Scarcity

Amid the Bengaluru water crisis, authorities and communities have churned out innovative ways to save water.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shweta Parande
Bengaluru water crisis
Bengaluru Water Crisis: People Adopt Creative Measures to Fight Scarcity | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, authorities and communities have churned out innovative ways to save water. The drought situation will worsen in the summer and locals are resorting to measures to reduce the usage of water. The Bengaluru water shortage is due to below-average rainfall last season, resulting in drying borewells across the region and decreased water levels in the Cauvery River.

Here are some of the ways in which Bengaluru residents and the authorities are aiming to save water amid the water crisis.

Remote or WFH for Water Conservation 

Bengaluru is full of IT professionals, who are requesting for the adoption of remote work or the work-from-home (WFH) system. With WFH, many people will travel back home, thus reducing the water demand in the city.

Wet Wipes

In order to minimise the water usage for hand and face washing, people are opting for wet wipes.

Disposable Cutlery

Households are resorting to using disposable cutlery for consuming food, which need not be washed.

Milk Tankers

The Karnataka government is using milk tankers from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to supply water.

Ban on Car Washing and Gardening

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on March 7 banned the use of potable water for washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road maintenance. Violations may generate a fine of Rs 5,000.

Security Check on Water Misuse

A building society Whitefield has stationed security personnel to keep an eye on water misuse, with a fine for households that do not decrease water consumption by 20 percent amid the shortage.

Treated Water for Drying Lakes

In order to replenish drying lakes, civic authorities have planned to fill it with treated water. This aims to address the decreasing groundwater levels. The process will involve the installation of filter borewells and constructing water plants near restored lake beds. 

Cauvery Project for Drinking Water Supply

The Cauvery Project's fifth phase, at a cost Rs 5,550 crore, is likely to completed by May 2024. It aims to provide 110 litres of drinking water per day to 12 lakh people.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

