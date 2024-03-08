×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis May Push Schools for Short-Term Closure

After acute water shortage in Bengaluru impacted businesses, there is speculation that the scarcity might force schools to temporarily shut down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Introduces Water Bells in Schools for Summers: Know why it is important
Bengaluru Water Crisis May Push Schools for Short-Term Closure | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis: After acute water shortage in Bengaluru impacted businesses, there is speculation that the scarcity might force schools to temporarily shut down. 

Not only the Bengaluru water crisis, but also the reports of city inching towards hotter summers can also impact the children adversely.  The city's temperature has already crossed 30 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department, the southern state is expected to witness above -normal temperature from March to May. 

Advertisement

Experiencing acute shortage, the city is in need of 2,600 to 2,800 million litres of water per day but facing a deficit of 1,500 MLD. 

More than 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up while 223 of the state's 236 talukas are affected by drought. 

According to media reports, schools and residents are willing to pay for water tankers, how ever they are struggling to secure supplies. 

Advertisement

According to recent reports by Reuters, Bengaluru water crisis has has hit businesses including factories, restaurants, global companies etc in the 'Silicone City'. 

The restaurant water bills have doubled up while production at the factories have suffered a blow due to lack of water. 

At present, the city is experiencing water scarcity due to weak southwest monsoons rains. This has led to failure in refilling depleting ground water and the Cauvery River basin reservoirs. 

Advertisement

Due to the prevailing water scarcity, the private tankers are charging humungous prices from the people. This has led to the Karnataka government fixing a price cap on these tankers. 

The government has fixed the prices in accordance with the quantity of water and the distance that the truck has to cover for delivering the water. 
 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Tezpur on Assam Visit

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Electrocuted to Death in Mathura

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Asks Creators To Take Forward His Message on Gender Equality

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Investors flock to global equities amid rate cut hopes: Report

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. NHAI signs MOU with HLL Lifecare to enhance the incident management

    Economy News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo