Bengaluru Water Crisis May Push Schools for Short-Term Closure

Bengaluru Water Crisis: After acute water shortage in Bengaluru impacted businesses, there is speculation that the scarcity might force schools to temporarily shut down.

Not only the Bengaluru water crisis, but also the reports of city inching towards hotter summers can also impact the children adversely. The city's temperature has already crossed 30 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department, the southern state is expected to witness above -normal temperature from March to May.

Experiencing acute shortage, the city is in need of 2,600 to 2,800 million litres of water per day but facing a deficit of 1,500 MLD.

Amidst the water crisis, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains & road…

More than 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up while 223 of the state's 236 talukas are affected by drought.

According to media reports, schools and residents are willing to pay for water tankers, how ever they are struggling to secure supplies.

According to recent reports by Reuters, Bengaluru water crisis has has hit businesses including factories, restaurants, global companies etc in the 'Silicone City'.

Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It also imposes a fine of Rs 5000, if the order is violated.

The restaurant water bills have doubled up while production at the factories have suffered a blow due to lack of water.

At present, the city is experiencing water scarcity due to weak southwest monsoons rains. This has led to failure in refilling depleting ground water and the Cauvery River basin reservoirs.

Due to the prevailing water scarcity, the private tankers are charging humungous prices from the people. This has led to the Karnataka government fixing a price cap on these tankers.

The government has fixed the prices in accordance with the quantity of water and the distance that the truck has to cover for delivering the water.



