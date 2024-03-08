Updated March 8th, 2024 at 19:52 IST
Bengaluru Water Crisis May Push Schools for Short-Term Closure
After acute water shortage in Bengaluru impacted businesses, there is speculation that the scarcity might force schools to temporarily shut down.
Not only the Bengaluru water crisis, but also the reports of city inching towards hotter summers can also impact the children adversely. The city's temperature has already crossed 30 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department, the southern state is expected to witness above -normal temperature from March to May.
Experiencing acute shortage, the city is in need of 2,600 to 2,800 million litres of water per day but facing a deficit of 1,500 MLD.
More than 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up while 223 of the state's 236 talukas are affected by drought.
According to media reports, schools and residents are willing to pay for water tankers, how ever they are struggling to secure supplies.
According to recent reports by Reuters, Bengaluru water crisis has has hit businesses including factories, restaurants, global companies etc in the 'Silicone City'.
The restaurant water bills have doubled up while production at the factories have suffered a blow due to lack of water.
At present, the city is experiencing water scarcity due to weak southwest monsoons rains. This has led to failure in refilling depleting ground water and the Cauvery River basin reservoirs.
Due to the prevailing water scarcity, the private tankers are charging humungous prices from the people. This has led to the Karnataka government fixing a price cap on these tankers.
The government has fixed the prices in accordance with the quantity of water and the distance that the truck has to cover for delivering the water.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:37 IST