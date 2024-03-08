×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Banned From Using Drinking Water For Car Washing and Gardening

Karnataka, especially its capital city Bengaluru, is facing one of the worst water crisis in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Water crisis has added to the woes of Delhi residents
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents | Image: PTI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Water crisis in Bengaluru: The IT hub of India, Karnataka's Bengaluru city' is hit by one of the worst crisis. The crisis is so grim that the residents have been asked to not use water for car washing, gardening, and other construction works. 

The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has banned usage of drinking water for other purposes including or car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance

Advertisement

The Bengaluru water supply board has invoked Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964 which prohibits the use of drinking water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning of vehicles, for gardening, for construction, for recreational purposes such as fountains, for use other than drinking water in cinema halls and malls, for road construction and cleanliness. 

Water Supply Board Imposes Penalty 

Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has imposed a penalty of Rs 5000 if the order is violated. In case of recurrence of violations, the fine amount would be Rs 5000 with an additional charge of Rs. 500 per day, said the water supply board. 

The water supply board has also urge the locals to inform if they find someone violating the guidelines. The board has asked the residents to register complaint by calling board's call centre number 1916. 

Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis and Reasons Behind It 

Karnataka, especially its capital city Bengaluru, is facing one of the worst water crisis in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The Indian Meteorology Department has attributed the scanty rains to El Nino effect.

Advertisement

One can gauge the grim situation from the fact that water tankers were seen inside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office residence on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru. Water tankers running frequently on the Bengaluru roads have become a common sight now. 

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also said that the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 71st Miss World: India Pins Hopes On Sini Shetty's Win To Script History

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  2. Hours Before Wedding, Gym Trainer Stabbed 15 Times, Dies; Father Held

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. WhatsApp to roll out Unicode 15.1 emojis for Android users

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Amandeep Sohi's Last Post From Hospital Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Government policy concerns spur volatility in CGD sector stocks: Report

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo