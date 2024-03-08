Advertisement

Water crisis in Bengaluru: The IT hub of India, Karnataka's Bengaluru city, is hit by one of the worst crisis. The crisis is so grim that the residents have been asked to not use water for car washing, gardening, and other construction works.

The Karnataka Water Supply and Sewage Board has banned usage of drinking water for other purposes including car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru water supply board has invoked Sections 33 and 34 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Act, 1964 which prohibits the use of drinking water in the city of Bengaluru for cleaning of vehicles, for gardening, for construction, for recreational purposes such as fountains, for use other than drinking water in cinema halls and malls, for road construction and cleanliness.

Water Supply Board Imposes Penalty

Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has imposed a penalty of Rs 5000, if the order is violated. In case of recurrence of violations, the fine amount would be Rs 5000 with an additional charge of Rs. 500 per day, said the water supply board.

The water supply board has also urge the locals to inform if they find someone violating the guidelines. The board has asked the residents to register complaint by calling board's call centre number 1916.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis and Reasons Behind It

Karnataka, especially its capital city Bengaluru, is facing one of the worst water crisis in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The Indian Meteorology Department has attributed the scanty rains to El Nino effect.

Advertisement

One can gauge the grim situation from the fact that water tankers were seen inside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office residence on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru. Water tankers running frequently on the Bengaluru roads have become a common sight now.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also said that the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.

Advertisement