Bengaluru water crisis: CM Siddaramaiah announced that his government will provide water to all 110 villages around the city in June this year. | Image: Representative

Bengaluru water crisis: As the Information Technology hub of the country stares at a drought-like situation amid the ongoing water crisis in most parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that in order to tackle the severe water scarcity marring the day-to-day functioning in the region, his government will provide water to all 110 villages around Bengaluru in June this year, news agency ANI reported.

“We have sufficient water in Kabini and KRS dams. We are expecting monsoon in the first or second week of June”, Siddaramaiah reportedly said following a meeting with BWSSB, BBMP and Energy Departments.

Bengaluru, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is witnessing an unusually hot February and March, and in the last few years, it has received little rainfall in part due to human-caused climate change. Water levels are running desperately low, particularly in poorer areas, resulting in sky-high costs for water and a quickly dwindling supply.

Underlining the grim situation of all lakes in the state almost running dry, the chief minister said, “In Bengaluru, out of 14,000 borewells, 6900 are dry”, adding, “2600 MLD of water is required for Bengaluru every day. In June, we will provide water to all 110 villages around Bengaluru”.

Noteworthily, both the local and state authorities are trying to get the situation under control by introducing emergency measures such as nationalising water tankers and putting a cap on water costs.

Siddaramaiah further instructed the government officials to opt for tankers to provide water. “We have 142 control rooms. I have told them to increase that number; to identify the root-cause of the issue, to supply water, and to respond immediately to the complaint”, ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

For vehicle cleaning and other issues, please don't use drinking water, use recycled water, the chief minister reportedly added.

Groundwater, relied on by over a third of the city’s 13 million residents, is fast running out, the Associated Press reported, adding that the Centre had in 2018 estimated that over 40 percent of Bengaluru residents won’t have access to drinking water by the end of the decade. Only those that receive piped water from rivers outside Bengaluru are still getting regular supply, reports suggest.

