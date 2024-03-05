Advertisement

Bengaluru: A severe water crisis has hit Bengaluru even before the summer arrives causing massive drinking water scarcity in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, a housing society in Bengaluru has decided to deploy a security guard to check the misuse of drinking water in the society. Not only this, a fine of Rs 5,000 will also be imposed on the residents for misusing the drinking water.

The decision has been reportedly taken by ‘The Palm Meadows’ society which is located in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. The area is said to have been severely affected by the water crisis along with areas like Yelahanka and Kanakapura.

A notice has also been issued by the society to all its residents, wherein it has been clearly mentioned that the society has not received water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the past four days. This has led to fulfilling the water necessity with borewell waters in the society.

Society to cut 20 per cent water consumption

Due to the situation, which has emerged because of non supply of water in the area, the society decided to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent for each of its units to deal with this grim situation.

As per the notice, "If the resident does not cut back water consumption by 20 per cent, there will be an additional charge of Rs 5,000." It has also been said that the reduction could increase as per the supply and is expected to go up by 40 per cent in the peak summer months.

Further, It also warned of higher penalties for repeated violations, adding that a separate security person will be hired to intensify patrolling.

Meanwhile, amid the looming crisis, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a warning to water tanker owners across the state that their tankers will be seized if they do not register with the authorities by the March 7 deadline.

The deputy CM said at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office in Bengaluru, “Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10 per cent, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don’t register before the deadline.”

“Of the 16,781 borewells in our records, 6,997 borewells have dried up. The remaining 7,784 borewells are operational. The government will be drilling new borewells,” he noted.

He also announced that the state government has allocated Rs 556 crore to address the water crisis in Bengaluru.

"Each MLA of Bengaluru city has been given Rs 10 crore to address water shortage in their respective constituency. Besides, BBMP has earmarked Rs 148 crore and BWSSB Rs 128 crore to address the issue."

Meanwhile, responding to the issue of Bengaluru water crisis, JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy called it very unfortunate. He said, “It is very unfortunate because of the drought. As we all know, the whole of the state and even the city, especially the city, is facing a lot of issues. As we all know, the Supreme Court has given orders that we have to release 10 TMC of water every month for the next 4 months. But, as citizens, all we want to ask is - when there is no water, where is the question of releasing the water?

