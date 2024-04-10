×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Tuskers Die Due to Thirst After Roaming 50 km in Ramanagara for Water

In a sad incident, two elephants have died in and around Bengaluru due to the water crisis.

Reported by: Digital Desk
wild elephant attack
Bengaluru Water Crisis: Tuskers Die Due to Thirst After Roaming 50 km in Ramanagara for Water | Image:Shutterstock/ Representativ
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a sad incident, two elephants have died in and around Bengaluru due to the water crisis. As per reports, the two tuskers, wandered over 50 kilometers (km) in search of water. Failing to find water to quench thirst, the elephants died in Ramanagara district due to dehydration and heatstroke, barely 35 km from metropolitan area of Bengaluru, as per media reports. 

The remains of first elephant, a 30-year-old tusker was found in Yalavanatha village, located in the Kanakapur taluk of Ramnagara district. While, the second tusker, a young male of age 14 years, was found dead in Bettahalli. 

Advertisement

According to the scientists from the Centre for Ecological Studies at the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, elephants' deaths would have resulted from feeding of dry forage. 

Meanwhile, residents of a posh apartment complex in Bengaluru stages a protest ad raised slogans against the builder demanding water. 

Advertisement

The incident belonged to Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest in Central Bengaluru where flats are as expensive as Rs 2 crore each. 

A video of the protest is doing rounds on the internet showcasing large number of men and women holding placards and shouting "We Want Water". 

Advertisement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the concerns of the people and said  over 6,900 borewells out of 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru are currently running dry. He added that the issues will be resolved soon as monsoon rains are expected to arrive in the first week of June.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BMRCL staff asked man to come to metro station with clean clothes.

Bengaluru Metro

a minute ago
Petrol prices

US retail inflation rises

3 minutes ago
Manchester United CL qualification hopes

UTD CL qualifying chances

7 minutes ago
Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa DMK

8 minutes ago
Canadian Accessories Brand Dbrand Faces Backlash for Offensive Response to Customer Complaint

Canadian Brand Dbrand

11 minutes ago
Wall Street

Wall Street falls

12 minutes ago
European shares fall

European stocks fall

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

16 minutes ago
United Kingdom

UK agency warns

16 minutes ago
Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay On BO Numbers

17 minutes ago
Bachelors Society: Bridging Humour and Housing Advocacy

Bachelors Society

18 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

23 minutes ago
rohit sharma hardik pandya and akash ambani

Rayudu on Rohit Sharma

27 minutes ago
The plan for the peace conference has been laid out by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in coordination with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Swiss Ukraine Conference

29 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Luka praises Kyrie

34 minutes ago
IRCTC

IRCTC tax demand notice

40 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev's apology rejected

an hour ago
NIIF

NIIF invests in Ibus

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Sylvester Accused Of 'Verbal Harassment' By Extras On Tulsa King Set

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education12 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo