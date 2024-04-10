Bengaluru Water Crisis: Tuskers Die Due to Thirst After Roaming 50 km in Ramanagara for Water

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a sad incident, two elephants have died in and around Bengaluru due to the water crisis. As per reports, the two tuskers, wandered over 50 kilometers (km) in search of water. Failing to find water to quench thirst, the elephants died in Ramanagara district due to dehydration and heatstroke, barely 35 km from metropolitan area of Bengaluru, as per media reports.

The remains of first elephant, a 30-year-old tusker was found in Yalavanatha village, located in the Kanakapur taluk of Ramnagara district. While, the second tusker, a young male of age 14 years, was found dead in Bettahalli.

According to the scientists from the Centre for Ecological Studies at the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, elephants' deaths would have resulted from feeding of dry forage.

Meanwhile, residents of a posh apartment complex in Bengaluru stages a protest ad raised slogans against the builder demanding water.

The incident belonged to Shapoorji Pallonji Parkwest in Central Bengaluru where flats are as expensive as Rs 2 crore each.

A video of the protest is doing rounds on the internet showcasing large number of men and women holding placards and shouting "We Want Water".

Protests are starting in residential colonies across Bengaluru due to water shortage.



This is Shapoorji Parkwest, Central Bengaluru. Apartments in this colony cost at least 1Cr. pic.twitter.com/vfmQrUNaGT — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 8, 2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the concerns of the people and said over 6,900 borewells out of 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru are currently running dry. He added that the issues will be resolved soon as monsoon rains are expected to arrive in the first week of June.

