Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools, Fine Imposed

Bengaluru is facing an acute water crisis due to lack of rain last year, which induced severe drought in the state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru water crisis
Water crisis deepens in Bengaluru. | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has now banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools. The board, in an order, said that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if the order is violated.

Consequently, the pools across the city will have to be out of service temporarily as treated water can not be utilised to fill the pools to avoid any hygiene-related concerns.

This move comes amid a dire need to preserve the depleting ground water level in the city.  This decision is likely to affect sports and fitness enthusiasts.

According to sources, the ban would affect several businesses as well given that they would have planned summer camps and coaching classes.

Last week, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board had prohibited the use of potable water for various purposes like gardening, car washing, road maintenance, construction, and water fountains. It had also levied a fine of Rs 5,000 in case of order's violation.

Bengaluru is facing an acute water crisis due to lack of rain last year, which induced severe drought in the state, affecting 195 taluks, including areas of Bengaluru. The numbers however rose to 216 out of 236 taluks in Karnataka, encompassing Mysuru and Mandya districts.  

The civic authorities have also warned people against unauthorised drilling of borewells in the city from March 15.

In its latest order, the BWSSB said that starting March 15, people have to seek permission for drilling borewells by submitting their applications on its official website. Approval will be granted based on site inspection by the concerned officials, it said.

Earlier on Monday, deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, also in-charge of Bengaluru development, had earlier in the day said Karnataka has not witnessed such an acute water crisis in the last 30-40 years, and that the next two months are "very much important." 
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

