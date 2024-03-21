Bengaluru Water Crisis: What's Allowed, What's Not For Holi 2024

Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Amidst the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed new rules regarding the celebration of Holi in the city. The board has directed commercial and recreational establishments to refrain from using Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances during the festivities on March 25.

Moreover, the BWSSB has announced that the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be supplied with more than 75,000 litres of treated water daily for the duration of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches held in the city.

"While observing traditional rituals and celebrating at home is encouraged, the current circumstances necessitate caution regarding commercial festivities such as rain dances and pool parties. To safeguard public interests and address the pressing water scarcity issue, the use of precious resources like Cauvery and borewell water for such purposes is strictly prohibited in the public interest," a leading portal quoted the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) as saying.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: What is Prohibited During Holi 2024

Rain dances restricted

Pool parties are not advisable at this time

Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited

BWSSB clarified that no other restrictions have been imposed on the use of water during Holi.

Hotels Selling Tickets For Holi Celebrations

However, despite the imposed restrictions, several hotels in Bengaluru have begun advertising and selling tickets for Holi celebrations, including pool parties. The Rang De Bengaluru 2024 event at J K Grand Arena is offering tickets for a "Holi Rain Dance Party" priced at ₹199 on platforms like BookMyShow. Similarly, Lago Palms resort is organizing an "Open Air-Pool Holi Festival". The Jayamahal Palace Hotel is also joining in with offerings like "rain dance, Punjabi dhol, unlimited colours, and Holi party till the sun sets down". However, HOLI 2024 at LULU Mall is taking a different approach by hosting a dry Holi celebration with tickets starting from ₹299.