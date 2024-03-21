×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Bengaluru Water Crisis: What's Allowed, What's Not For Holi 2024

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed new rules regarding the celebration of Holi on March 25.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Water Crisis
Bengaluru Water Crisis | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Amidst the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed new rules regarding the celebration of Holi in the city. The board has directed commercial and recreational establishments to refrain from using Cauvery or borewell water for pool parties or rain dances during the festivities on March 25.

Moreover, the BWSSB has announced that the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be supplied with more than 75,000 litres of treated water daily for the duration of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches held in the city.

Advertisement

"While observing traditional rituals and celebrating at home is encouraged, the current circumstances necessitate caution regarding commercial festivities such as rain dances and pool parties. To safeguard public interests and address the pressing water scarcity issue, the use of precious resources like Cauvery and borewell water for such purposes is strictly prohibited in the public interest," a leading portal quoted the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) as saying.   

Bengaluru Water Crisis: What is Prohibited During Holi 2024

  • Rain dances restricted
  • Pool parties are not advisable at this time
  • Using Cauvery water and borewell water is prohibited

BWSSB clarified that no other restrictions have been imposed on the use of water during Holi.

Advertisement

Hotels Selling Tickets For Holi Celebrations

However, despite the imposed restrictions, several hotels in Bengaluru have begun advertising and selling tickets for Holi celebrations, including pool parties. The Rang De Bengaluru 2024 event at J K Grand Arena is offering tickets for a "Holi Rain Dance Party" priced at ₹199 on platforms like BookMyShow. Similarly, Lago Palms resort is organizing an "Open Air-Pool Holi Festival". The Jayamahal Palace Hotel is also joining in with offerings like "rain dance, Punjabi dhol, unlimited colours, and Holi party till the sun sets down". However, HOLI 2024 at LULU Mall is taking a different approach by hosting a dry Holi celebration with tickets starting from ₹299. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Cong on Accounts Frozen

a few seconds ago
Maria Sakkari fitness

Maria Sakkari physique compared to MMA fighter as fans in awe of Greek star's fitness

a few seconds ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

2 minutes ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

4 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

4 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

6 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

7 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

9 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

11 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

15 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

17 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

18 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

19 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

19 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo