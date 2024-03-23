India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast has noted that Bengaluru and its surrounding regions will have partially cloudy skies with a high probability of light rain | Image:PTI

Bengaluru: Reeling under acute water crisis, as Bengaluru awaits showers, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast has noted that Bengaluru and its surrounding regions will have partially cloudy skies with a high probability of light rain in some parts today. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to 21 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre situated at Palace Road in Bangalore, there are no storm warnings, heavy rainfall warnings, or specific temperature forecasts for the next 24 to 48 hours.

In other parts of Karnataka too, IMD has predicted a high probability of light rain in some parts of the coastal and southern interior regions over the next 24 to 48 hours. Cold winds are also expected in the northern interior regions during this period.

On March 22, it was noted that there was rainfall in some parts of the coastal and southern interior regions, accompanied by cold winds in the northern interior. However, there were no significant rainfall amounts reported during this period.

The variation in minimum temperatures over the previous 24 hours varied significantly across different regions of the state. The highest recorded maximum temperature was 37.6 degrees Celsius in Kalaburagi, while the lowest minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius in Bidar.