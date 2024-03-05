Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Bengaluru Wife Stabs Husband In Sleep For Not Giving Her Anniversary Gift

Angered over not getting a wedding anniversary gift, a Bengaluru woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Angered over not getting a wedding anniversary gift, a Bengaluru woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep
Angered over not getting a wedding anniversary gift, a Bengaluru woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep | Image:SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A Bengaluru woman allegedly stabbed her husband while he slept incensed over not receiving a wedding anniversary gift. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 27th at the couple's residence. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Kiran (name changed), a private firm employee, recounted to authorities how his wife, 35-year-old Sandhya (name changed), wielded a kitchen knife and attacked him while he was asleep. Kiran managed to fend off the assault, sustaining injuries to his hand. He promptly sought medical attention at a nearby private hospital, where doctors reported the incident to law enforcement due to the severity of the injury.

Upon investigation, authorities registered a case of attempted murder against Sandhya on March 1st. However, recognizing the familial nature of the dispute, law enforcement officials have afforded the couple time to reconcile and address the underlying issues.

Advertisement

A senior officer involved in the case highlighted the complexities of the situation, revealing that Kiran's inability to purchase a gift for their anniversary stemmed from a family tragedy—the death of his grandfather. 

This unforeseen circumstance reportedly left Sandhya distraught, as it was for the first time in their marriage where a gift was not exchanged on their anniversary. Kiran further expressed his desire for Sandhya to undergo counseling to address her emotional distress. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Old City Metro Foundation to be Laid by Revanth Reddy on Mar 8

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo