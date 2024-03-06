Bengaluru Wife Stabs Husband In Sleep For Not Giving Her Anniversary Gift

Angered over not getting a wedding anniversary gift, a Bengaluru woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep | Image:SHUTTERSTOCK

New Delhi: A Bengaluru woman allegedly stabbed her husband while he slept incensed over not receiving a wedding anniversary gift. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 27th at the couple's residence. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Kiran (name changed), a private firm employee, recounted to authorities how his wife, 35-year-old Sandhya (name changed), wielded a kitchen knife and attacked him while he was asleep. Kiran managed to fend off the assault, sustaining injuries to his hand. He promptly sought medical attention at a nearby private hospital, where doctors reported the incident to law enforcement due to the severity of the injury.

Upon investigation, authorities registered a case of attempted murder against Sandhya on March 1st. However, recognizing the familial nature of the dispute, law enforcement officials have afforded the couple time to reconcile and address the underlying issues.

A senior officer involved in the case highlighted the complexities of the situation, revealing that Kiran's inability to purchase a gift for their anniversary stemmed from a family tragedy—the death of his grandfather.

This unforeseen circumstance reportedly left Sandhya distraught, as it was for the first time in their marriage where a gift was not exchanged on their anniversary. Kiran further expressed his desire for Sandhya to undergo counseling to address her emotional distress.