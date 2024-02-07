Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:14 IST
Bengaluru Woman Assaulted By Auto Driver For Cancelling Ride
In a horrific incident, a female passenger was assaulted by an auto driver for cancelling the ride at the last minute in Bellandur a suburb in south-east Bengal
Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a female passenger was assaulted by an auto driver for cancelling the ride at the last minute in Bellandur a suburb in south-east Bengaluru.
A female exiting an auto rickshaw was captured on camera. According to the footage, it appeared that the woman and the driver were bickering. The woman was physically abused by the auto driver after a while, as per the purported video.
Auto rickshaw driver in Bellandur (a suburb in south-east Bengaluru), was accused of assaulting a female passenger as she cancelled the ride as the driver arrived. The incident happened on Saturday. #Bengaluru #CCTV #VideoViral pic.twitter.com/dSDvVoLR8r
— Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 22, 2024
The video was shared on social media platform X by user Vani Mehrotra with the caption, “Auto rickshaw driver in Bellandur (a suburb in south-east Bengaluru), was accused of assaulting a female passenger as she cancelled the ride as the driver arrived. The incident happened on Saturday. ”
