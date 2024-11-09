Published 16:42 IST, November 9th 2024
Bengaluru: Woman Found Murdered Inside Her House at Hongasandra
In Bengaluru, a woman was found murdered inside her house at Hongasandra area. The deceased, identified as Jayamma, was separated from husband 20 years ago.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:42 IST, November 9th 2024