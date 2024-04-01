Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:07 IST
Bengaluru Woman Records 3 Men Tailing Her Car, Seeks Police Help | WATCH
The men on the scooter are seen making angry gestures at the car's occupants.
New Delhi: In a chilling incident of road rage captured on video, Bengaluru police have acted swiftly to apprehend three men after a harrowing ordeal unfolded on the streets. The distressing video shows three men on a scooter tailing a car, banging on its windows, and attempting to open its doors. The terrified occupants, including a woman identified as Priyam Singh, can be heard pleading for help as the men on the scooter relentlessly pursue them.
The video, shared with authorities, detailed the alarming encounter near St. John's Hospital, Gate No. 5. The car, with registration number KA51MT5653, was followed by the scooter with registration number KA04LK2583 from Hosur Road to Nagarjuna Restaurant KHB Colony 5th Block Koramangala.
South East Police DCP CK Baba assured swift action, confirming that an FIR had been registered and the suspects arrested. Expressing gratitude for the public's vigilance, he emphasized the importance of reporting such incidents promptly for immediate intervention.
Watch | 3 Men Tailing Woman’s Car
Not the first time
Earlier, another violent altercation occurred where an auto-rickshaw operator smashed a car window, injuring the driver.
The driver admitted to being in a hurry, sparking debates on social media about responsible driving and the unacceptable use of violence.
Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:07 IST
