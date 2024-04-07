×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Bengaluru Woman Sparks Online Comedy Fest With Cab Booking App 'flex', Internet Responds With Memes

Bengaluru woman's cab app post triggers meme avalanche; netizens rally with 'You Are Not Alone' memes in solidarity.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Bengaluru Cab App Post Sparks 'You Are Not Alone' Memes
Bengaluru Cab App Post Sparks 'You Are Not Alone' Memes | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru is known for its good weather and the growing startup industry, but one thing that has been highlighted for the past years is the traffic. And more than the cancellation of rides by the riding apps, Recently, a female X user shared a screenshot of cab booking apps including Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Namma Yatri. Well, this isn’t something new, and after her sharing this, X was filled with jokes, memes, and sarcastic comments. 

The X user @khushirajhere shared a screengrab of all of her cab booking apps with a caption that reads, “Tell me that you live in Bangalore without telling me that you live in Bangalore.” And this invited all the memers to quote and reply in a humorous way. 

Advertisement

One user said, “With the exception of Namma Yatri, I have all of these and I don't live in Bangalore.”

Another one replied, “People from other cities when they want to travel in city.”

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

a few seconds ago
NSE

Market outlook

5 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

10 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

12 minutes ago
Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule Update

14 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT Movies This Week

16 minutes ago
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Takeaways from Japan GP

19 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Musical Talent

Signs With Musical Talent

22 minutes ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

23 minutes ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

32 minutes ago
Gangu Ramsay

Gangu Ramsay Dies Aged 83

32 minutes ago
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Gujarat Police Vacancy

33 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Miami boss on Messi

34 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh

Congress Run by PAs

39 minutes ago
WWE

WM Night 1 in Pictures

40 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WM Night 1 Results

41 minutes ago
China flag

China's tech re-lending

44 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC coal target

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News7 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo