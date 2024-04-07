Advertisement

Bengaluru is known for its good weather and the growing startup industry, but one thing that has been highlighted for the past years is the traffic. And more than the cancellation of rides by the riding apps, Recently, a female X user shared a screenshot of cab booking apps including Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Namma Yatri. Well, this isn’t something new, and after her sharing this, X was filled with jokes, memes, and sarcastic comments.

The X user @khushirajhere shared a screengrab of all of her cab booking apps with a caption that reads, “Tell me that you live in Bangalore without telling me that you live in Bangalore.” And this invited all the memers to quote and reply in a humorous way.

One user said, “With the exception of Namma Yatri, I have all of these and I don't live in Bangalore.”

Another one replied, “People from other cities when they want to travel in city.”

People from other cities when they want to travel in city pic.twitter.com/zpLJY2BwVy — Paartha 🇮🇳🚩🦁 (@ChessmenLG) April 6, 2024