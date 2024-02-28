Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has been the IT hub of India in the past few years, and the city is quite famous for its fast-paced startup industries and the obvious weather. But in recent times, many “peak Bengaluru” moments have been reported from the city. From seeing a dog riding in an auto with the owner or a bike vada pav shop. And now an advertisement for a flatmate has gone viral on the internet, posted by X user Udisha with the handle name ‘@puffyter.’

Udisha is looking for a flatmate to share her 2 BHK house in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru. The unique thing about the advertisement was the way she designed the photographs and shared information about everything. She wrote in her post, “Flatmate Alert! Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe.” In her post, she also explained the rent structure and the moving date.

Advertisement

🔈🔈Flatmate Alert!



Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe.



Rent - 13,750 pp

Deposit - 50k

Move-in date - 1st April



Please repost for visibility & DM for deets! @BangaloreRoomi @peakbengaluru 🌞 pic.twitter.com/8ctJDznwVp — udisha (@puffyter) February 26, 2024

Many users appreciated her efforts and responded positively to the post, as well as the low rent in this popular area.

Advertisement

One person commented, “Can you make me a matrimonial ad with design touches like this wow.” The second user wrote, “Love how well you have made this, probably you should start taking up projects to help people rent out their place.”

A third one wrote, “This is one of the best way to post a room vacancy, absolutely loved the editing and vibe!”

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Bengaluru has gone creative in advertising. There is a shop called “Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete Chats” .