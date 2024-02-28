Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Bengaluru Women's Creative Post To Find A Female Flatmate Goes Viral, See What Users Said

X user Udisha shared a post about finding a female flatmate that went viral with its creativity and designs. Internet users appreciated the efforts that she put

Garvit Parashar
Bengaluru Women's Post on X To Find A Flatmate Gone Viral
Bengaluru Women's Post on X To Find A Flatmate Gone Viral | Image:X: @puffyter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Bengaluru has been the IT hub of India in the past few years, and the city is quite famous for its fast-paced startup industries and the obvious weather. But in recent times, many “peak Bengaluru” moments have been reported from the city. From seeing a dog riding in an auto with the owner or a bike vada pav shop. And now an advertisement for a flatmate has gone viral on the internet, posted by X user Udisha with the handle name ‘@puffyter.’ 

Udisha is looking for a flatmate to share her 2 BHK house in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru. The unique thing about the advertisement was the way she designed the photographs and shared information about everything. She wrote in her post, “Flatmate Alert! Hey folks! I'm looking for a female flatmate for my 2BHK in 8th Block, Koramangala, at a 5-minute walk from DYU Art Cafe.” In her post, she also explained the rent structure and the moving date. 

Many users appreciated her efforts and responded positively to the post, as well as the low rent in this popular area.

One person commented, “Can you make me a matrimonial ad with design touches like this wow.” The second user wrote, “Love how well you have made this, probably you should start taking up projects to help people rent out their place.” 

A third one wrote, “This is one of the best way to post a room vacancy, absolutely loved the editing and vibe!” 

This is not the first time that Bengaluru has gone creative in advertising. There is a shop called “Ex-Girlfriend Bangarpete Chats” . 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Viral

