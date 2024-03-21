Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Zomato customer finds a cockroach inside sandwich, ordered from a cloud kitchen.

The incident has raised serious questions about food safety standards in the city's growing online food delivery sector.

The Incident:

A Zomato customer, identified as NomadicGeek1, shared a shocking photograph on Reddit. The image shows a sandwich wrap, which he ordered from FreshMenu, Sanjay Nagar.

The photograph shared by the reddit user, shows a cockroach inside the sandwich wrap.

Customer's Revelation:

Zomato customer shared the post with a caption says, "Cockroach in sandwich ordered from FreshMenu, Sanjay Nagar from Zomato." This revelation sparked conversations regarding the reliability of food delivery services and the overall hygiene practices in cloud kitchens.

Public Reaction:

The cockroach in sandwich, Reddit post quickly gained traction, with numerous users expressing their horror and concern over the alarming discovery.

One viewer comments, “Best stay away from any cloud kitchens on Swiggy/Zomato. Quality and standards are not restaurant level. Especially Freshmenu.” Another viewer comments, “They really need to label the cloud kitchens or provide a filter. It gets difficult to figure out about the quality of an establishment since most cloud kitchens aren't listed on Google Maps.”

screengrab of comment section