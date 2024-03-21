×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Bengaluru: Zomato Customer Ordered Sandwich From Cloud Kitchen Finds Cockroach Inside

A Zomato customer in Bengaluru finds cockroach inside sandwich, ordered from a cloud kitchen.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Bengaluru Zomato Customer Finds Cockroach Inside Sandwich Wrap
Bengaluru Zomato Customer Finds Cockroach Inside Sandwich Wrap | Image:reddit/NomadicGreek1
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru Zomato customer finds a cockroach inside sandwich, ordered from a cloud kitchen. 

The incident has raised serious questions about food safety standards in the city's growing online food delivery sector.

Advertisement

The Incident: 

A Zomato customer, identified as NomadicGeek1, shared a shocking photograph on Reddit. The image shows a sandwich wrap, which he ordered from FreshMenu, Sanjay Nagar. 

Advertisement

The photograph shared by the reddit user, shows  a cockroach inside the sandwich wrap.

Customer's Revelation: 

Advertisement

Zomato customer shared the post with a caption says, "Cockroach in sandwich ordered from FreshMenu, Sanjay Nagar from Zomato." This revelation sparked conversations regarding the reliability of food delivery services and the overall hygiene practices in cloud kitchens.

Cockroach in sandwich ordered from FreshMenu, Sanjay Nagar from Zomato
byu/NomadicGeek1 inbangalore

Public Reaction: 

The cockroach in sandwich, Reddit post quickly gained traction, with numerous users expressing their horror and concern over the alarming discovery. 

Advertisement

One viewer comments, “Best stay away from any cloud kitchens on Swiggy/Zomato. Quality and standards are not restaurant level. Especially Freshmenu.” Another viewer comments, “They really need to label the cloud kitchens or provide a filter. It gets difficult to figure out about the quality of an establishment since most cloud kitchens aren't listed on Google Maps.”

screengrab of comment section

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

3 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

4 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

5 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

5 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

7 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

10 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

17 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

18 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

20 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

23 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

27 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

29 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

31 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo