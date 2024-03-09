×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

8 Days After Blast, Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens Amid Tight Security

The Rameshwaram Cafe Opening: The cafe was reopened amid tight security as a thorough checking of visitors was being conducted at the cafe.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rameshwaram Cafe
Security has been beefed up at the cafe to prevent any untoward incident from happening. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Eight days after a low-intensity bomb blast rocked Bengaluru’s The Rameshwaram Cafe, the popular eatery was opened on Friday, amid tight security. The IED explosion at the cafe took place on March 1 injuring at least 10 people. The investigation in the case is underway with the search of the prime suspect in the case. The explosion took place near the kitchen where people were lined up, as per the videos of the incidents being shared on social media.

Security has been beefed up at the cafe to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

Advertisement

The cafe was reopened amid tight security as a thorough checking of visitors was being conducted at the cafe. The cafe authorities are taking all the necessary steps to prevent any similar incident from happening.

Rameshwaram Cafe Co-founder Raghavendra Rao said, " We are taking all the security measures to avoid such incidents in the future...we are strengthening our security team, we are also trying to have a panel of ex-servicemen to train our security guards..."

Advertisement

After the bomb blast, the administration has enhanced the security measures as metal detectors have been placed at the eatery, and an individual has been hired to keep an eye on all customers and any suspicious activity.

Hoteliers associations in Bengaluru have also discussed enhancing the security measures. The CEO and Co-founder of Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghvendra Rao, said that it was a wakeup call for them to enhance security. Rao expressed gratitude to people of Bengaluru for supporting them in tough times. 

Advertisement

Rao had earlier said, “It has been a tough journey. We thank the people for standing by us. This is a wake up call for us to enhance our security. We thank the central government and agencies, state government and state agencies. We have extended all our support and cooperation to the investigation agencies.” 

Whereas, the founder of the cafe, Divya Rao, exuded confidence in the probe agencies. Divya Rao said, “We are happy that we are reopening today. We are confident that the culprits will be nabbed. We will grow in times to come.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has got a big breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru as the agency collected some vital leads while tracking the suspected bomber's footsteps across Karnataka. Based on the CCTV footage and other technical surveillance, the probe agency found that the suspected bomber was first spotted near the Silk Board. Sources suggest that the CCTV footage collected near the Silk Board established the bomber’s presence at the site. 

The sources further claimed that the suspect travelled to Marathahalli via Bellandur from Silk Board. Later, he got off the bus at Marathalli and boarded another bus to Kundalahalli from there to the RXDX hospital. 

Advertisement

The NIA has announced Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information about the bomber.
 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

8 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

10 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

12 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

12 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

13 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

13 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

13 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 9

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Live: Action to begin at 09:30 AM

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Nick Knight gives a bowlers perspective on Shubman Gill's onslaught

    Sports 38 minutes ago

  4. 5 Rescued After Slab of Medical College Collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi

    India News42 minutes ago

  5. FIR Against Elvis Yadav For Assaulting, Threatening YouTuber

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo