Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Besahara Ko Sahara: Shankar Baba Papalkar Awarded Padma Shri For His Lifelong Commitment To Orphans

Maharashtra News: At Wazzar, in the Amravati area, Shankar Baba Papalkar oversees a 'Ashram' that provides food for underprivileged kids.

Pritam Saha
Shankar Baba Papalkar in his Ashram at Wazzar
Shankar Baba Papalkar in his Ashram at Wazzar | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Maharashtra: Shankar Baba Papalkar, a veteran social worker from Amravati, received the Padma Shri in the social service category. For almost eight decades, the 81-year-old social worker has dedicated his life to the welfare and rehabilitation of divyang, orphaned, and underprivileged children. At Wazzar, in the Amravati area, he oversees a "Ashram" that provides food for underprivileged kids. Currently residing at his Ashram are 123 mentally challenged children and orphans.

"I dedicate this award to Divyang children," Shankar Baba declared in a media interview. "When I get this award, I would also try to bring some of the kids along. I requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon as I heard from the Prime Minister's office that I would be receiving the Padma Shri. This award represents my nation's pride," he continued. In recent years, Shankar Baba has devoted his time to promoting laws that will assist children who are mentally challenged and orphaned after the age of 18. He added, "I'll try to get in touch with Prime Minister Modi and ask him to put the law into effect." 

Padma Awards

The Padma awards, which included 110 Padma Shri, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 5 Padma Vibhushan, were awarded by the Home Ministry. The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are the three categories in which the highest civilian honors in the nation are given out. Art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service are among the disciplines and sectors of endeavor in which the Awards are granted. "Padma Bhushan" is given for exceptionally distinguished service of the highest grade, "Padma Shri" for outstanding service in any field, and "Padma Vibhushan" for extraordinary and distinguished service.

On Republic Day each year, the prizes are announced. Annually, in March or April, Rashtrapati Bhawan hosts ceremonial occasions where the President of India bestows the honors. Eight individuals from the categories of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and nine posthumous awards are included on the list, which also includes thirty women.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

