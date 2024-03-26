Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:02 IST
Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | Full List
With just the arrival of the summer, people are struggling to meet daily water demands despite efforts like rainwater harvesting.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) states that hundreds of cities worldwide are at high risk of 'severe water scarcity' by the year 2050. With just the arrival of the summer, people are struggling to meet daily water demands despite efforts like rainwater harvesting and calls for water conservation. Here's a list of 10 Indian cities that are facing water shortage.
Bengaluru
Karnataka's capital has been grappling with a severe water shortage for the past few days now. Even potable, drinking water is hard to find. Long queues were seen with people trying to store water for necessities.
Pune
After Bengaluru, Pune comes on the list among many other cities, which is facing acute water crises as borewells have started to dry up along with groundwater levels.
Delhi:
The national capital faces acute water scarcity during summers, driven by groundwater depletion and pollution of Yamuna river.
Indore
For Indore, the population growth strains water availability, demanding an immediate conversation action to tackle the situation.
Thane
Urbanisation in Thane has exacerbated water scarcity in the city.
Vadodara
Gujarat's Vadodara is experiencing a shrink in water reserves amid the rapid urban growth for sustainable management practices.
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar makes it to the list of 10 Indian cities experiencing water shortage with increasing climate challenges.
Rajkot
The expanding population of Kota has led to a rise in demand of water in the city. The surge in demand has prompted water-saving techniques.
Kota
The education hub of the country is also grappling with maintaining a balance between water needs and resources, highlighting a need for integrated water management.
Nashik
This city is also facing shortage of water as the required water demand has already surpassed water resources. A collaborative effort ius needed to address the issue.
Published March 26th, 2024 at 14:57 IST
