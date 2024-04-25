Beyond Borders: Indian Heart Gives New Lease of Life to Pakistani Teenager | Image:Pixabay

New Delhi: A heartwarming incident has come to forefront which has defied national boundaries. An Indian heart has given life to a young woman from Karachi in Pakistan, according to the reports.

The operation took place in Chennai's MGM Healthcare, that too free because of city-based Aishwaryan Trust, as per the reports.

The transplant recipient 19-year-old Ayesha Rashan and her family expressed gratitude to doctors, hospital and trust for performing the procedure for free of cost. Her family said that they could not afforded the operation.

"I feel good after the transplant," Rashan told the mediapersons.

The donor heart came from Delhi, and the young girl was lucky, Dr KR Balakrishnan, Director (Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant), and Dr Suresh Rao (Co

Director (Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant), told the mediapersons.

They said Rashan received the heart rapidly since there were no competing claims as otherwise a foreigner can't get an organ.

Rashan's condition is stable, and she can return to Pakistan.

According to the doctors, Rashan was admitted with severe heart dysfunction.

Post heart failure, she was put on ECMO, which is a type of life support for people with life-threatening illness or injury that affects the function of their heart or lungs.

However, her heart pump then encountered a leak in a valve, necessitating a full heart transplant.

A heart transplant can cost over ₹ 35 lakh. In Rashan's case, this bill was covered by the doctors and the trust.

"She is like my daughter... every life matters," the doctors said, underlining Chennai's status as the "capital of organ donation and transplant surgery".

The doctors also made an appeal to the government for a better policy as in other states they say several viable donated organs were being discarded because of the high cost of transplant surgery, which cannot be afforded by most people in the country.

