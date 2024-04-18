Advertisement

Jalandhar, Jun 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday described the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab as "fiercely honest" which has not hesitated to take "hard decisions", including steps to rein-in corruption, during its three month tenure so far.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener launched a scathing attack on previous regimes, saying various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is a fiercely honest government which does not hesitate in taking hard decisions, he said.

Several steps have been taken to rein in graft, including starting an anti-corruption helpline, said Kejriwal in his address after launching the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.

Both Kejriwal and Mann flagged off the direct bus to IGI airport.

All promises made to the people will be fulfilled and we will once again make Punjab 'rangla' (vibrant), said the Delhi CM.

He also attacked the previous governments, saying they were questioning the Mann government on law and order issue, but the truth is that gangsters used to get political patronage when previous regimes ruled the state.

He said during just three months, 130 gangsters have been caught in the state.

"Under previous governments, they (gangsters) used to get political patronage," he said.