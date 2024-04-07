×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 29th, 2023 at 18:35 IST

Bhagwat attends organisational meeting with local RSS leaders in Ahmedabad

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a visit to Gujarat from September 26, attended an organisational meeting at the headquarters of the state RSS in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mohan Bhagwat
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a visit to Gujarat from September 26, attended an organisational meeting at the headquarters of the state RSS in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area on Friday.

This was the first of several closed-door meetings between Bhagwat and local RSS leaders to be held over three days, according to a statement issued by RSS Gujarat's media in-charge Vijay Thakar.

“From September 29 till October 1, Bhagwat will chair various organisational meetings of the RSS in Ahmedabad, during which different issues pertaining to Sangh’s activities in Gujarat will be discussed,” Thakar said.

Bhagwat is on a Gujarat visit from September 26 to take part in various events, including organisational meetings of the RSS.

On September 27, Bhagwat attended an event organised by Donate Life, an NGO working in the field of organ donation, in Surat city.

On September 28, the RSS chief took part in a programme of YPO (also known as Young Presidents’ Organisation) in Ahmedabad, Thakar said, adding that the RSS chief will leave Gujarat on October 2. 

Advertisement

Published September 29th, 2023 at 18:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Sunday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

a few seconds ago
Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara pilot crisis

a minute ago
Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Lok Sabha List

4 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

4 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

5 minutes ago
Sidharth, Kiara

Sid-Kiara's Jet Off

6 minutes ago
Luka Doncic injury update for clash against Houston Rockets

Luka Doncic Injury Update

8 minutes ago
Adrishyam

New Web Series This Week

12 minutes ago
Vedanta Aluminum gender diversity

ADIA ups stake in Vedanta

12 minutes ago
Adani Green

Adani’s investment

20 minutes ago
Animal-Assisted Therapy

Animal-Assisted Therapy

20 minutes ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with Premier He Lifeng

US-China talks

22 minutes ago
Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

Unique Chinese Popcororn

26 minutes ago
NSE

Market outlook

33 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

41 minutes ago
Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule Update

43 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT Movies This Week

an hour ago
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Takeaways from Japan GP

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News8 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo