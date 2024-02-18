Advertisement

Jodhpur, Sep 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the alleged mastermind of the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case, in which a former state minister and 16 others were arrested.

Indra Bishnoi is the last of the 17 accused to have got bail.

Last month, the court had granted bail to former Rajasthan minister Mahipal Maderna and 15 others.

Bhanwari Devi, who was posted as an auxiliary nurse midwife in Jaliwara village of Jodhpur, had gone missing in September 2011.

Her husband Amarchand, who was later found to be involved in the case, had alleged that she was abducted at the behest of Mahipal Maderna, who at that time was the state water resources minister in the Congress government.

After a CD having objectionable visuals of Maderna with Bhanwari Devi came out in public domain, he was sacked as minister and later arrested by the CBI.

Indra was arrested by the CBI in 2017 after around five years of witch hunt. She carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her arrest.

The CBI had opposed the bail plea of Indra, saying she evaded the arrest for a long time. Her counsels argued that all accused in the case have already been granted bail and she deserves it too.

Admitting the argument, Justice Dinesh Mehta granted bail to Indra.

Like all other accused, she also had moved the HC after the lower court rejected her bail plea. PTI CORR RDK RDK