New Delhi: In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced the enforcement of restrictions under CrPC Section 144 across the district. The measures include a ban on unauthorized public assemblies to maintain peace and order amidst potential protests. Concerns over disruptions in traffic in Delhi have led authorities to caution commuters traveling to and from the national capital, urging them to consider utilizing the metro rail service to minimize inconvenience. The decision comes in response to proposed protest marches by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

"Various programs like protest demonstrations are proposed by SKM and various organizations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," stated the police in a released statement.

Section 144 Imposed in Noida: What’s Open, What’s Closed?

Gatherings of 5 or more prohibited: Under the imposed restrictions, gatherings of five or more people, unauthorized processions, and demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited.

Use of drones prohibited: Additionally, the use of private drones near government establishments and the possession of weapons in public areas are strictly forbidden.

Section 144 Imposed in Noida: Intensive checking at all borders

In a traffic advisory, the police outlined plans for intensive checking at all borders between Noida and Delhi, warning of potential delays and diversions.

To mitigate congestion, the police advised utilizing alternative routes and encouraged the use of the metro for travel to Delhi.

“In view of the security arrangements, patrolling and checking is being done by the police force in all the police station areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate. Your safety is our responsibility,” posted Noida traffic police.

Delhi Police Initiating Extensive Checking at all Borders

Why is Bharat Bandh?

BKU leader Pawan Khatana emphasized the one-day strike as a means to press the government for farmer demands, urging farmers, traders, and transporters to participate.

Meanwhile, amidst concerns from local traders about the impact of frequent protests on business activities, calls for dialogue between the protesting farmers and the government have emerged. Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 Market Association, appealed for a resolution through peaceful negotiations.

Adding to it, the BKP announced its support for the Bharat Bandh, with plans to gather outside the NTPC office in Sector 24 to advance their initiative.