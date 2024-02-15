English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Bharat Bandh: Are Banks, Offices And Metros Shut in Bengaluru?

Bharat Bandh is scheduled for Feb 16, affecting major roads throughout the country. Check complete breakdown of what will remain open and closed in Bengaluru.

Isha Bhandari
Bharat Bandh: Are Banks, Offices And Metros Shut in Bengaluru? | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In anticipation of Bharat Bandh called by farmer associations and unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), citizens are urged to be aware of the schedule and its impact across the nation, including Bengaluru. The Bharat Bandh is set to take place on February 16, 2024, starting from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Additionally, a Chakka Jam is scheduled from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, affecting major roads throughout the country. Here's a complete breakdown of what will remain open and closed during the Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru. 

Services to be open in Bengaluru:

- Emergency services, including hospitals, medical shops, and ambulance services, will operate as usual.

- Schools and colleges are expected to remain open, but students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for any updates.

As of now, there has been no notification regarding the closure of banks tomorrow, Feb 16 because of the Bharat Bandh. The holiday matrix of the Reserve Bank of India also shows the banks to be open.

- Newspaper distribution, marriage functions, and CBSE examinations will proceed as scheduled.

Services to be closed in Bengaluru:

- Public transport, including train and bus services, may experience disruptions due to the Chakka Jam planned by farmers and potential participation from roadway employees.

- Private offices, rural works, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are likely to remain closed.

- Essential services such as the purchase and supply of vegetables and grains are expected to be affected.

- Grain markets, rural industrial and private sector entities, and vegetable markets.

- Activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) are likely to halt.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

