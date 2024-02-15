English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Bharat Bandh Call: Businesses To Remain Open Tomorrow, Trader Body Says

CAIT has advised traders to stay informed about Bharat Bandh developments and take neccesary precautions to ensure the safety of customers.

Madhurima Mishra
farmers protest
Certain farmers' unions have called for a Bharat Bandh tommorow. | Image:ANI
NEW DELHI: Amid farmer unions' protest call for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, February 16, traders will be continuing their business operations uninterrupted BC Bhartia, President and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced in a statement.

Both Bhartia and Khandelwal said that traders play a vital role in the nation's economy by providing essential goods and services to citizens. "Despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers, we will keep our shops open to serve our customers and uphold economic stability," they said.

The decision to operate during the Bharat Bandh comes amidst ongoing dialogue between the Centre and farmers regarding agricultural reform laws.

CAIT has urged traders across the country to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of their establishments and customers during the Bharat Bandh. The organisation has advised members to cooperate with local authorities and adhere to all safety protocols to prevent any disruptions.

