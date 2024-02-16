Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Know Routes to Avoid

A total of 37 farmers' groups under the umbrella of Samyukt Kisan Morcha are set to participate in a widespread chakka jam, blocking major roads.

Digital Desk
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Issues Traffic advisory, Know Routes to Avoid
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Issues Traffic advisory, Know Routes to Avoid | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Traffic Advisory on Bharat Bandh: The 'Delhi Chalo' protest staged by farmers entered its fourth day on February 16, with key Delhi-Haryana border points at Tikri and Singhu remaining closed. Amid the ongoing demonstrations, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and central trade unions have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, urging like-minded farmer organisations to join the movement.

A total of 37 farmers' groups under the umbrella of Samyukt Kisan Morcha are set to participate in a widespread chakka jam, blocking major roads across the country from 12 PM to 4 PM on Friday. This call for a Bharat Bandh followed the clashes between protesting farmers and security forces during the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The Gramin Bandh, scheduled from 6 AM to 4 PM on Friday, is expected to lead to traffic disruptions in the national capital.

Advertisement

Delhi's key routes have already experienced adverse impacts on traffic since the beginning of the farmers' protest, as police deployed multiple layers of barricades at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders in anticipation of the farmers' march towards the capital.

Traffic advisory alerts commuters to potential major snarls around Delhi's borders, specifically the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur Border (Delhi-Ghaziabad), and Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana). Authorities recommend avoiding these routes due to expected congestion.

Advertisement

The Delhi police also issued a traffic advisory, highlighting intensive checks with barriers on Noida and Delhi borders. The police have informed that vehicular movement will be under pressure and traffic diversions will be implemented as needed. To lessen inconvenience, authorities have advised people heading to Delhi to utilise the Metro. Various goods vehicles will also be restricted on specific routes. 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

12 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

15 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget restores fee reimbursement scheme for minority students

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka BJP MP Anant Hegde Sparks Outrage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo