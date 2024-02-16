Advertisement

Delhi Traffic Advisory on Bharat Bandh: The 'Delhi Chalo' protest staged by farmers entered its fourth day on February 16, with key Delhi-Haryana border points at Tikri and Singhu remaining closed. Amid the ongoing demonstrations, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and central trade unions have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, urging like-minded farmer organisations to join the movement.

A total of 37 farmers' groups under the umbrella of Samyukt Kisan Morcha are set to participate in a widespread chakka jam, blocking major roads across the country from 12 PM to 4 PM on Friday. This call for a Bharat Bandh followed the clashes between protesting farmers and security forces during the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The Gramin Bandh, scheduled from 6 AM to 4 PM on Friday, is expected to lead to traffic disruptions in the national capital.

Delhi's key routes have already experienced adverse impacts on traffic since the beginning of the farmers' protest, as police deployed multiple layers of barricades at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders in anticipation of the farmers' march towards the capital.

Traffic advisory alerts commuters to potential major snarls around Delhi's borders, specifically the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur Border (Delhi-Ghaziabad), and Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana). Authorities recommend avoiding these routes due to expected congestion.

The Delhi police also issued a traffic advisory, highlighting intensive checks with barriers on Noida and Delhi borders. The police have informed that vehicular movement will be under pressure and traffic diversions will be implemented as needed. To lessen inconvenience, authorities have advised people heading to Delhi to utilise the Metro. Various goods vehicles will also be restricted on specific routes.