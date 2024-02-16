Advertisement

Noida: The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha along with trade unions had a significant impact on Noida as the Atta Market near Sector 18 had to face closure due to the protest on Friday. A video from the bustling market area has surfaced wherein a huge crowd of protestors can be seen sitting in the market. The market was seen wearing a deserted look. Police have deployed in the area to manage the situation.

Pressing for their demands before the Centre, the farmers unions are observing a nationwide bandh today. The SKM had urged all like-minded farmer unions to unite and participate in the Gramin Bharat Bandh. The nationwide bandh call comes amid hundreds of Punjab farmers being stopped at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala, about 200 kilometres away from Delhi.

The protesting farmers, mostly Punjab and Haryana, are demanding a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price or MSP for their produce. The demands of farmers also include "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver and withdrawal of police cases.

The farmers are also demanding free electricity upto 300 units for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to Rs 10,000 per month among others.

Meanwhile, Punjab farmers are protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards the national capital to press the Central government to accept their demands.

