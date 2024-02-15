Advertisement

New Delhi: Pressing for their demands before the Centre, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with central trade unions have announced a nationwide bandh on February 16. It has urged all like-minded farmer unions to unite and participate in the Gramin Bharat Bandh.

The nationwide bandh call comes amid hundreds of Punjab farmers being stopped at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala, about 200 kilometres away from Delhi. The security forces in Haryana have used tear gas on protestors to disperse them. A Delhi Police source said they are determined to thwart protesters’ entry to the national capital in case they advance. The day-long protest will begin from 6am and end at 4pm.

What's likely to get impacted due to Gramin Bharat Bandh?

The bandh is likely to affect transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions as they are expected to remain shut tomorrow.

According to some reports, the strike is unlikely to affect emergency services such as ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students going for board exams, etc.

Key demands of farmers?

The protesting farmers, mostly Punjab and Haryana, are demanding a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price or MSP for their produce. The demands of farmers also include "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver and withdrawal of police cases.

The farmers are also demanding free electricity upto 300 units for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to Rs 10,000 per month among others.

'Delhi Chalo' protest

Punjab farmers are protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards the national capital to press the Central government to accept their demands. The Delhi Police have placed orders for over 30,000 tear gas shells, an official said, as the force prepares to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital under their 'Delhi Chalo' call.