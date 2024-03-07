Bharat Could Not Realise Its True Potential Because Focus Was on 1 Family: PM Modi

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7, on the theme - ‘Bharat The Next Decade’, he accused the Opposition parties of contesting elections on hollow slogans. The Prime Minister said that focusing one one family derailed India's progress.

As the prime minister elaborated on his vision for the next decade at the Republic Summit 2024, he said that for many decades after the independence, the nation could not progress as it was lost. A lot of time was spent by the consecutive governments by making wrong decisions.

“Focusing on one family halted Bharat's progress and stopped it from being what it could be,” said PM Modi. “After Independence, several decades of Bharat were lost. A lot of time was spent in the wrong direction,” he added.

Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that the parties earlier fought elections on slogans. “Parties fought for seven decades on mere slogans but in the past 10 years, people saw solutions and not slogans. We believe in solutions,” said the Prime Minister. “I have development roadmap ready for next 25 years, the opposition neither has any issue to raise nor any solution to offer,” he added.

Attacking the Opposition over corruption, PM said, "Earlier people used to ask, which scam has been unearthed, now they ask which scamster has been held." Recalling his days as the chief minister of Gujarat state, PM said, “While in Gujarat, I would challenge everybody to go in any direction and they would see ongoing developmental works.”

He said people of the country are "seeing and feeling" the scale and speed of his government's work.

India's biggest news summit- Republic Summit 2024, began with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - A Developed India', before 2047.

