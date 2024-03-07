Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in Republic Summit 2024- Bharat The Next Decade, where he said that good economics and good politics can coexist. Speaking at India's biggest news event, the Prime Minister asserted, "Bharat has proved good economics is possible with good politics."

He added, "There is constant global curiosity about how could Bharat achieve the same. One should not ignore the other side of the coin. We fulfilled our dreams and necessities."

Advertisement

#PMModiAtRepublicSummit | Bharat proved that with good economics, good politics can be possible. There is constant global curiosity about how could Bharat achieve the same. One should not ignore the other side of the coin. We fulfilled our dreams and necessities: Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/57HR1UgbFG — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

While addressing the top industry captains, the Prime Minister exuded his strong confidence that India will become the world's third-largest economy before the decade.

Advertisement

Click here to get all the latest updates of Republic Summit 2024.

Emphasising on his dream, his vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in the coming decade, PM Modi said that to achieve this dream, this decade is the key to free India.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event further, he said, "This decade is to achieve the aspirations which were dreams for some. This decade is about fulfilling all the dreams that once felt far for India to achieve."