‘Bharat Jodo Has Many Anarchist Forces...’: Fadnavis Reveals How BJP Staged Maharashtra Comeback

New Delhi: Highlighting the role played by ‘nationalist’ forces to counter ‘anarchist’ forces that are helping opposition parties, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP came to realize after the 2024 General Elections that the real battle was not with Congress, UBT, and the NCP (SCP) but against anarchist forces that sought to erode people's trust in the institutions established by the Constitution.

In an exclusive interview with the Republic Media Network, when asked how the BJP managed to turn things around after its Lok Sabha poll setback in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that ideological nationalist forces played a crucial role in dismantling the narratives that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with the support of anarchist elements, was trying to propagate.

Fadnavis Calls Bharat Jodo a 'Shop'

“First of all we worked on how the narratives were used in the Lok Sabha and how did this fake narrative reach people... We deciphered their mechanism; we understood the roles played by the businessmen involved in the Bharat Jodo shop. This time MVA failed to manufacture any narrative. We realized that this time the fight was between anarchist forces and not with Congress, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav, and we also realized that they could not defeat us in elections, so they used anarchist forces,” Fadnavis said.

‘Bharat Jodo Has Many Anarchist Forces’

CM Fadnavis stated that several anarchist forces involved with Congress’ Bharat Jodo played a significant role in misleading people, attempting to make them believe that the institutions established by the Constitution no longer hold any importance.

“Bharat Jodo has many anarchist forces. These anarchist forces only carry a copy of the Constitution but have no faith in the Constitution. Their objective has been to erode the people’s trust in institutions set up by the Constitution be it ECI, CAG, RBI, etc. We realized that a political party cannot fight with these anarchist forces so we urged our ideological organizations to fight against them, and nationalist forces successfully defeated them,” he said.

WATCH | Devendra Fadnavis' First Mega Exclusive As Maharashtra CM

‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Caught Imagination of People’

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s election campaign around ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that it united people in the elections and helped his party win elections.