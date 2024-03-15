×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is Having Some Effect: Congress Takes Credit For Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut

Jairam said, "It is good that the price (petrol and diesel) has been slashed by Rs 2 per litre. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is having some effect..."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the reason behind the prices of petrol and diesel cut. Talking to news agency ANI, Jairam said, "It is good that the price (petrol and diesel) has been slashed by Rs 2 per litre. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is having some effect..."

This development comes a day after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 2.


 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

3 minutes ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

4 minutes ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

5 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

13 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

17 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

21 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

25 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

26 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

31 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

34 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

35 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

36 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

41 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

41 minutes ago
Stuck In A Weight Loss Rut? Here Are Workouts That Might Help You

Weight Loss Rut Workouts

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo