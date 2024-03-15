Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:50 IST
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is Having Some Effect: Congress Takes Credit For Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut
Jairam said, "It is good that the price (petrol and diesel) has been slashed by Rs 2 per litre. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is having some effect..."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the reason behind the prices of petrol and diesel cut. Talking to news agency ANI, Jairam said, "It is good that the price (petrol and diesel) has been slashed by Rs 2 per litre. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is having some effect..."
This development comes a day after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 2.
