Bharat Mart in Dubai: PM Modi on Wednesday laid foundation for Bharat Mart, an innovative warehousing facility tailored for Indian MSMEs to conduct trade operations in Dubai. This establishment promises to serve as a unified platform, like China's iconic 'Dragon Mart', offering Indian exporters a centralized venue to exhibit a diverse range of products under one roof. Bharat Mart is scheduled to begin operations by 2025, marking a significant milestone in facilitating streamlined trade opportunities for Indian businesses in the UAE.

Bharat Mart: 5 Things to Know

Bharat Mart will be set up within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) under the management of DP World. The mart is set to become a vital venture bridging India and the UAE. The expansive complex will have retail outlets, storage facilities, administrative offices, and supplementary amenities to accommodate a broad spectrum of merchandise, spanning from heavy-duty machinery to perishable commodities. This project assumes paramount importance as both nations, India and the UAE, aim to amplify their non-petroleum trade to $100 billion by 2030 as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Much like China's 'Dragon Mart', Bharat Mart aspires to be a centralized platform, offering exporters a consolidated avenue to exhibit their diverse product ranges. Spread over an extensive area exceeding 100,000 square meters, Bharat Mart is envisaged as a versatile establishment, amalgamating warehouse functionalities with retail and hospitality units to cater to multifaceted needs within the trading ecosystem.