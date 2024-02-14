Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Bharat Mart: 5 Key Things to Know About India's Mega Project In Dubai

Bharat Mart is scheduled to begin operations by 2025. 5 things to know here.

Digital Desk
Bharat Mart is scheduled to begin operations by 2025
Bharat Mart is scheduled to begin operations by 2025 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bharat Mart in Dubai: PM Modi on Wednesday laid foundation for Bharat Mart, an innovative warehousing facility tailored for Indian MSMEs to conduct trade operations in Dubai. This establishment promises to serve as a unified platform, like China's iconic 'Dragon Mart', offering Indian exporters a centralized venue to exhibit a diverse range of products under one roof. Bharat Mart is scheduled to begin operations by 2025, marking a significant milestone in facilitating streamlined trade opportunities for Indian businesses in the UAE.   

Bharat Mart: 5 Things to Know

  1. Bharat Mart will be set up within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) under the management of DP World. The mart is set to become a vital venture bridging India and the UAE.
  2. The expansive complex will have retail outlets, storage facilities, administrative offices, and supplementary amenities to accommodate a broad spectrum of merchandise, spanning from heavy-duty machinery to perishable commodities.
  3. This project assumes paramount importance as both nations, India and the UAE, aim to amplify their non-petroleum trade to $100 billion by 2030 as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
  4. Much like China's 'Dragon Mart', Bharat Mart aspires to be a centralized platform, offering exporters a consolidated avenue to exhibit their diverse product ranges.
  5. Spread over an extensive area exceeding 100,000 square meters, Bharat Mart is envisaged as a versatile establishment, amalgamating warehouse functionalities with retail and hospitality units to cater to multifaceted needs within the trading ecosystem.
Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

3 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

4 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

4 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

7 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

19 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi in UAE LIVE: BAPS Temple to be Inaugurated by PM Modi Shortly

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. India's Indigenous Tank Engine Drive Gains Momentum Amidst German Hurdle

    Defence21 minutes ago

  3. Assam CM Calls For Unique Assam Model After 4 Congress MLAs Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  4. UAE में पहले हिंदू मंदिर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार

    25 minutes ago

  5. Bihar: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Patna Hospital, No Casualty Reported

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement